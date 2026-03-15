Indian cricket team star batter Abhishek Sharma gifted Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar the bat that he used during the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek slammed a brilliant 52 off 21 deliveries to guide his team to a record win against New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. During the India Today Conclave, the duo shared a stage and Akshay requested Abhishek to give his autograph on a bat for him. However, the cricketer responded by saying that he will instead give him a bat that was used during the World Cup. Akshay thanked the cricketer instantly as they shared a hug.

AKSHAY KUMAR ASKS ABHISHEK SHARMA FOR AN AUTOGRAPH



Akshay Kumar: Akshay has a request. He wants Abhishek to sign on it so he can take it home.



Abhishek Sharma: I think I'll give him my bat only, the one I played for the World Cup with.pic.twitter.com/HriHDjrxFy — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 15, 2026

Earlier, Sanju Samson praised his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, describing their partnership as effortless and balanced. He highlighted their combination as "fire and fire", with both taking turns leading the attack.

Samson noted the natural Kerala-Punjabi friendship that underpins their understanding. Samson admired Sharma's bravery and composure, saying he enjoys both their on-field and off-field camaraderie.

"We are not ice and fire, we are fire and fire. Sometimes he fires, sometimes I do. We have that kind of combination going. We have done this since 2024; we have a Kerala-Punjabi friendship in the middle. Everything comes pretty naturally to us, so we do not complicate it. He asks me, 'How is the ball coming?' I tell him that the ball is coming normally, and hit it for a six. It is really simple with him. Abhishek is very brave and collected. I love his character. I really love the partnership with him on and off the field," Sanju Samson said at the India Today Conclave.

Samson and Sharma slammed New Zealand bowlers all over the park in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, adding 98 runs for the opening partnership, giving India a majestic start in the powerplay. Their brilliant start propelled India to 255 runs in the final.

(With agency inputs)