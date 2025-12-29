The Indian cricket squad for the three-ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, has presented some intriguing possibilities. Several reports have claimed that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be left out of the squad for the upcoming ODI series. Pant's exclusion could pave the way for another wicketkeeper-batter, Ishan Kishan, to return to the ODI setup. Kishan has also been selected for the T20 World Cup.

Now, in the selection conundrum involving the two wicketkeeper-batters, another player has sent the right message. Dhruv Jurel, who was not picked for the T20 World Cup, slammed a 101-ball 160* for Uttar Pradesh against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His innings included eight sixes and 15 fours and had a strike rate of 158.42.

As far as Ishan Kishan goes, he has been in top-notch form. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, he emerged as the top run-scorer with 517 runs in 10 innings. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has not played ODIs since August 2024.

After the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Ishan Kishan has continued his terrific form in domestic cricket. The southpaw led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy just a few days ago, scoring a sensational match-winning century in the final. He followed this with another brilliant ton as the state began its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, albeit in a losing cause. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh praised the southpaw for his one-day hundred that came against Karnataka in Ahmedabad. Kishan went berserk, taking just 33 balls to reach the three-figure mark. He finished with 125 runs off just 39 deliveries and struck seven fours and 14 sixes in the game against Karnataka at a strike rate of 320.51.

"He's (Ishan) small in stature, but he hits such big shots," said Harbhajan in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former India spinner took a trip down memory lane and recalled bowling to Kishan in an exhibition match.

"I had already recognized his talent earlier. I had come to play a match with him once. I remember it clearly-it was an exhibition match in Mumbai. I was bowling. I bowled one ball a little slower, and he played it slightly late towards the covers. The next ball he went down on one knee and hit it for a four there. Then I said to myself, 'Okay, now I won't bowl slow to him, I'll bowl fast.' I bowled a fast delivery. The ball was a bit wet. But the moment the ball left my hand, he went down and played a reverse sweep. I remember that very clearly," he added