Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh pointed out three massive exclusions for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. Harbhajan took to social media to express his disappointment at Abhishek Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson missing out. While Samson did find a place in the T20I squad, Abhishek and Chahal were not included at all despite the young batter scoring big against Zimbabwe and the veteran spinner having a brilliant IPL season. "Hard to understand why @yuzi_chahal @IamAbhiSharma4 @IamSanjuSamson are not part of the Indian Team for Sri Lanka," he posted on his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Hard to understand why @yuzi_chahal @IamAbhiSharma4 @IamSanjuSamson are not part of the Indian Team for Sri Lanka — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 19, 2024

Meanwhile, newly-appointed captain in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed his happiness after being named as Men in Blue's newest captain in T20Is, saying that the new role brings a lot of "responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm".

India have named Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of their men's T20I team for the tour of Sri Lanka with Shubman Gill named as the vice-captain of the T20I and ODI sides. The white-ball tour to Sri Lanka will start from July 27 and will consist of three T20Is and ODIs. It will be India's first international assignment under new coach Gautam Gambhir, who was appointed as the head coach earlier in July.

Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "Thank you so much for outpouring love, support and best wishes from you. The last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful. Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words. This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings. All fame reaches God, God is great."

Here are the India squads for Sri Lanka tour -

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)