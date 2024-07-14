Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh did not include both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while picking the top three batters in the world. The top pick for the cricketer, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup, was the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He also named former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis and West Indies great Brian Lara as his other two options. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Harbhajan was asked to choose the top three batters in the world and he went for three legendary options rather than any player who are currently playing the game.

Former Indian cricket team batter Robin Uthappa also did not include Rohit and Virat as he went with Sir Vivian Richards, Tendulkar and Lara as his three options.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch also picked Tendulkar and Lara with his third choice being the legendary Australia cricket team captain Ricky Ponting.

“Obviously, Sachin, the record that he had over… Ricky Ponting for the impact that he had on Australian cricket, Brian Lara, just the sheer entertaining value,” Finch said.

However, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina included both Rohit and Virat in his Top 3 along with England cricketer Joe Root.

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh congratulated Gautam Gambhir on his new innings as the Team India head coach.

"I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy," wrote Harbhajan.

Anil Kumble commented: “Congratulations Gautam Gambhir. Wishing you the best!" Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa who was his opening partner in their 2014-IPL title winning campaign, also chipped in with a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations bro!! Can't wait to see the men's team flourish under your able guidance. Wishing you the best for the new role. Lots of love!!" Uthappa posted on X.

Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes Gauti bhai!"

(With PTI inputs)