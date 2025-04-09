Punjab Kings star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the breaching the IPL Code Of Conduct. The violation took place during the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. It was a big run fest for the fans as PBKS posted a whopping total of 219/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of young opener Priyansh Arya's 103-run knock off 42 balls. Later, CSK gave a tough fight but Shreyas Iyer and co had the last laugh and restricted them to 201/5 and clinched an 18-run win.

Amid this crucial win, PBKS all-rounder Maxwell breached the IPL Code of Conduct and was fined 25 per cent of his match fees.

"Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," stated the IPL media release.

Talking about article 2.2 of BCCI's Code of Conduct, it refers to "Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."

"Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," reads the rule.

With the victory against CSK, PBKS got back to the winning ways as they lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, it was the fourth consecutive loss for the five-time champions, who are struggling at the ninth spot in the points table with one win in five games.