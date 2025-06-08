IPL 2025 ended on Tuesday with a blockbuster grand finale, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six runs and clinched their maiden title. The Rajat Patidar-led side gave a dominating performance in the entire season and even continued their form in the summit clash and ended their 18-year-long trophy drought. It was a total 'dream come true' moment for star batter Virat Kohli, who has been associated with the franchise ever-since its inception in 2008. Recently, former Australia captain Michael Clarke backed Kohli to play the next season of IPL.

Not only Kohli but Clarke even backed Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma to return to the cash-rich league next year.

"I think MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play in next year's IPL. MS Dhoni is massive. Every time Chennai plays, even in away games, there are more Chennai fans than any other fan. Sponsors, they are there because of MS Dhoni. The fans, they are there because of MS Dhoni," said Clarke on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"He is the king of that franchise. They want him to keep playing and I don't think people realise the impact. When he decides to retire, it will be a huge loss to the franchise," he added.

It is worth noting that both Rohit and Kohli recently announced their retirements from Test cricket and have also called time on their T20I careers. In international cricket, the duo is now only active in the ODI format.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni received severe criticism from cricket experts for his poor outings in IPL 2025. The five-time champions also finished at the bottom of the points table as many cricket fans stated that the 43-year-old Dhoni should now retire from cricket.

Talking about Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions made a terrific comeback in IPL 2025 as they made it to the playoffs, despite losing five back-to-back games. However, their journey came to an end after they lost against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match.