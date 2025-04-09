Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the talk of the town over the last few months. After the news of his divorce with Dhanashree Verma stole the spotlight, Chahal was spotted watching the ICC Champions Trophy final with internet celebrity RJ Mahvash. The moment triggered rumours of the two dating each other. In the match between Punjab Kings, the Indian Premier League franchise that Chahal plays for, and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, Mahvash was spotted in the stands, cheering for the leg-spinner's team. The visuals, hence, further intensified the rumours.

The Punjab Kings hosted the Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur in an IPL league match that saw RJ Mahvash catching the cameraman's attention on multiple occasions. From celebrating Priyansh Arya's century to dancing on Rachin Ravindra's dismissal, it's fair to say that the Instagram celebrity did enjoy PBKS' performance on the field.

Mahvash also shared a video on Instagram, confirming her support for the Punjab franchise.

Ye Rj Mahvash hai jo champions trophy final match me chahal ke sath dikhi thi pic.twitter.com/1Hlxxy6XZ4 — crick news (@SubhashJak45104) April 8, 2025

RJ Mahvash dancing in the stands after Maxwell gets Rachin Ravindra



Yuzi Chahal support is here pic.twitter.com/EBmH7Ny5Jp — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 8, 2025

In a recent interview, however, RJ Mahvash had confirmed her relationship status as single.

"I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time," Mahvash stated during a podcast while also confirming that she doesn't believe in casual dating. "I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike."

She even made a big revelation about her past, claiming to have been engaged at the age of 19. However, the engagement was broken a couple of years later.

"I was engaged at the age of 19, and I called it off at the age of 21. Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, our only conditioning was that we needed to find a good husband and get married. That used to be our goal," she added.