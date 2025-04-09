After his side's loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that team's poor fielding has been a "point of difference" during their four successive losses. CSK's downward spiral in IPL continued as a counter-attacking century from Priyansh Arya and timely wickets by PBKS bowlers condemned them to a fourth-successive loss in the ongoing IPL by 18 runs. Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gaikwad said, "I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15, 20, 30 runs."

On Priyansh's ton, he said, "Sometimes you have to appreciate it (On Arya's 100). Priyansh played well. High-risk batting and it came off well. We were getting wickets at regular intervals but they kept the momentum going. 10-15 runs lesser would have helped us. But it comes down to dropped catches."

Speaking on his team's batting, Gaikwad said, "Two of our best batters (Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway) who play pace well went at the top of the order. They had a good powerplay. Lot of positives in the batting department. We were 2-3 hits away today, Devon is more of a timer of a ball. Very useful at the top of the order. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), his role is completely different. You know the batsmen is struggling (On Conway being retired out). We waited for him to time it and then changed when we thought it was necessary. Just have some fun. I spoke ahead of the game that we have to enjoy the fielding. If you are nervous, you will drop a catch. If you look to be a standout fielder, save those two, three, get that run-out, it helps the team. Batting and bowling you can have bad days."

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first.

After being reduced to 83/5, Priyansh (103 in 42 balls), Shashank (52* in 36, with two fours and three sixes) and Jansen (34* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) unleashed a brilliant counter-attack that left CSK bowlers clueless. Priyansh and Shashank stitched an inning saving 71 run stand while Jansen-Shashank followed it with a 65-run stand to take PBKS to 219/6 in their 20 overs.

Khaleed Ahmed (2/45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/48) were the top wicket-takers for CSK. Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesha Pathirana also got a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 220 runs, CSK got off to a fine start with a fine 61-run stand between Rachin Ravindra (36 in 23 balls, with six fours) and Devon Conway. Conway, who went on to make 69 in 49 balls, with six fours and two sixes, had a 90-run stand with Shivam Dube (42 in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes). MS Dhoni did play a cameo of 27 in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes), but CSK was restricted to 201/5, losing by 18 runs.

Lockie Ferguson (2/40) was the pick of the bowlers. Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Priyansh got the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. PBKS is at the fourth spot with three wins and a loss, while CSK is at ninth with a win and four losses.

