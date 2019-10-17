Anil Kumble celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday. Among wishes pouring in for the former India head coach and captain on social media, Anil Kumble's former teammate Virender Sehwag won the hearts of many with a sweet tweet. "One of India's greatest ever Match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century @anilkumble1074 bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go.. come on ..come on Anil Bhai! Happy Birthday," Virender Sehwag said on Twitter.

Kumble is India's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 wickets and has a century to his name in the longest format. He scored an unbeaten knock of 110 runs in a Test against England at The Oval in 2007.

The former leg-spinner acknowledged Sehwag's unique birthday wish, saying: "Thanks Viru. You always have a knack of saying."

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined in the celebration with a tweet: "Greatest spinner ever played the game.. biggest match winner for India... happy birthday @anilkumble1074 my bowling partner and guru."

Recently, Kumble was appointed as the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab. For his new stint, the 49-year-old didn't shy to seek some help from Harbhajan Singh.

"Thanks Bhajji. Need some Punjabi lessons from you now," he tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted, "Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead @anilkumble1074 May God shower you with blessings today and always and I am sure this special day will bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories!"

"Birthday wishes to India's greatest match winner @anilkumble1074! Have learnt so much from you and you are the best leader that I have played under! Thanks for inspiring generations of cricketers," former India opener Gautam Gambhir said on Twiiter.

Kumble claimed 619 wickets in Tests and 337 wickets in One-day International cricket. In June 2016, he was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's team by BCCI for a period of one year.