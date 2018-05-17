Hampshire Sign Colin Munro, Mujeeb Ur Rahman For T20 Blast

Hampshire announced the signing of New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Thursday for the upcoming T20 Blast. Mujeeb will be available for the whole of the county's T20 campaign while Munro can play until he moves to the Caribbean Premier League in August. Mujeeb, who hogged the limelight by becoming the first international cricketer born in the 21st century, became the youngest Indian Premier League debutant at 17 years 11 days when he turned out for Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition. The 17-year-old impressed as part of an Afghanistan side that claimed a historic victory in the Under-19 Asia Cup in 2017.

Bowling a mixture of off-breaks, leg-spin, and googlies, he has taken 35 wickets in 15 one-day internationals and two wickets in two international T20s.

"It is a great honour for me to play domestic cricket in England and I am very much looking forward to this latest challenge in my career so far," he said. "I hope I can help Hampshire be successful during my time with the team this year."

Big-hitting Munro averages more than 33 in 45 international T20s, with a strike rate of more than 163. He is second in the ICC's World T20I batting rankings. The 31-year-old will stay at Hampshire throughout July, before being replaced by South Africa seamer Dale Steyn.

The Kiwi opener is the only player to score three T20I centuries in the history of the game and has been involved in the best T20 competitions across the world, including the Big Bash and IPL, where he's currently featuring for Delhi Daredevils.

