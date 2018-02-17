Afghan Teen Mujeeb Zadran Becomes Youngest To Claim Five-For In ODIs, Goes Past Waqar Younis

Zadran spun his way into the record books by becoming the youngest to claim to a five-for in ODIs.

Afghan teen Mujeeb Zadran spun his way into the record books when he became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in one-day internationals. Zadran achieved the feat in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe where he returned with figures of 5-50 that helped his side win the match by 10 wickets in the fourth match. With the win, Afghanistan have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with a match still to be played. Zadran went past former Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis, who was 18 years and 164 days when he created the record.

The 16-year-old bowler shared the new ball with Dawlat Zadran and got the first breakthrough for his side by removing Solomon Mire.

Hamilton Masakadza was soon cleaned up by Zadran who, by then had removed both the openers that left Zimbabwe reeling at 15 for 2 in the sixth over of the innings.

The leg-break bowler later went through the tail by sending the Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer packing, who was soon followed Kyle Jarvis and Blessing Muzarabani back to the dressing room.

Out of his five victims, Zadran hit the timber on four occasions barring Cremer who was caught behind in the 28th over. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 134 as Afghanistan cantered through their chase by reaching the target in 21.1 overs without losing a wicket.

Zadran was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling display.

"Captain and senior players gave me confidence that is the reason I am bowling well, I am very happy with my performance. I want to be the best bowler for Afghanistan in the future," said the Afghan teen after the match.