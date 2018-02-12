 
Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Post Identical Scores To Register Similar Wins Over Each Other

Updated: 12 February 2018 16:57 IST

Afghanistan scored 333/5 and restricted Zimbabwe to 179 in the 1st ODI, while Zimbabwe did exactly that in the 2nd.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan bowls to a Zimbabwean batsman in the second ODI © Twitter

Revenge is sweeter when the opposition team gets the taste of their own medicine and that's what exactly transpired in the second ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. In the first ODI on February 9, Afghanistan had inflicted a 154-run loss on Zimbabwe. Afghanistan had posted 333/5 in 50 overs and in reply Zimbabwe were bundled out for 179 runs. In a striking coincidence, the second match on Sunday saw Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by the same 154-run margin with Zimbabwe scoring 333/5 in their 50 overs.

The only difference here was that Zimbabwe were bowled out in 34.4 overs while Afghanistan were dismissed in the second ODI in 30.1 overs.

The result on Sunday, which brought the five-match series level one-all, was a direct reversal of the first ODI, which was decided by the same margin, with the same totals.

Brendan Taylor had scored a majestic 125 as Zimbabwe thrashed Afghanistan by 154 runs in the second ODI at Sharjah to level the five-match series.

Wicketkeeper Taylor led Zimbabwe to 333 for five from their 50 overs with his ninth ODI hundred, before Graeme Cremer took 4 for 41 with his leg-spin as Afghanistan slumped to 89 for seven on their way to 179 all out.

Taylor put on 135 for the fourth wicket with Sikandar Raza before being bowled by Afghan star Rashid Khan.

Both teams are warming up for the 2019 World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe next month.

Topics : Afghanistan Zimbabwe Cricket Team Rashid Khan Brendan Taylor Cricket
Highlights
  • The victory margins were identical for Afghanistan and Zimbabwe
  • Afghanistan scored 333/5 and restricted Zimbabwe to 179 in the 1st ODI
  • Zimbabwe did exactly the same in the 2nd ODI
