India completed a phenomenal series victory in Australia at the start of 2021 as it beat the 'Baggy Greens' at their stronghold, Brisbane, in the fourth and last Test of the series by 3 wickets. It was India second successive series win down under. But this victory was special as it came against all odds. India had been humiliated in the first Test as they were blown away for just 36 runs in the second innings at Adelaide as the hosts took a lead in the series.

With then captain Virat Kohli coming back home, on paternity leave, after that dismal defeat, few expected the team to bounce back. But stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane produced an innings of a lifetime in the 2nd Test in Melbourne to lay the foundation of a great comeback win.

The third Test in Sydney looked like going Australia's way but the grit and determination of the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari helped India save the match.

Going into the last Test at Brisbane, where Australia had not tasted for more than three decades, India were without many of its first team players who were all out with injury.

But the young team under Rahane fought hard and eventually it was a fourth innings classic from the blade of Pant that took India to a famous win.

A new documentary on that victory is about to come out and former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted a clip from the same on twitter with a caption in his own witty style.

"Gabba Gabba karne walo ko yaad dila diye the abba. @neerajpofficial aapne is show ko lakar to kamaal hi kar diya,"Jaffer posted on Twitter.

Gabba Gabba karne walo ko yaad dila diye the abba. @neerajpofficial aapne is show ko lakar to kamaal hi kar diya #BandonMeinThaDum @vootselect pic.twitter.com/6YrNLGsQ7s — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 2, 2022

The victory was huge for Indian cricket as it gave the world a glimpse of India's bench strength and will forever be a reminder that true grit and determination can help overcome even the toughest of obstacles.