Amir Hussain Lone, a para-cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, is overjoyed that his dream of opening a cricket academy for children is finally coming true. Amir is an inspiration to many. He lost both his arms when he was eight years old in a mishap at his father's mill, but he never let his disability hinder his love for cricket. He has a unique playing style - he uses his legs to bowl and shoulder and neck to bat. Seeing his passion for bowling and batting, his teacher introduced him to para cricket. The 34-year-old has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

His drive has taken him to play tournaments in Afghanistan, Nepal and the UAE. Amir's life, however, has been fraught with challenges, particularly making a living from para-cricket. Nonetheless, he has remained dedicated to cricket. His extraordinary skills have not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, the Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani saluted his never-give-up spirit in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that the Adani Foundation would provide every possible support in his unique journey, recognising his struggle as an inspiration to all.

Dr Priti G Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, praised the indomitable spirit of Lone. The Foundation has supported Lone with a grant of Rs. 67.60 lakh.

"I am glad to know that you are putting your best efforts and commitment towards building a dedicated cricket facility in your village in Anantnag - I have been briefed that the facility will help budding cricketers in the region, including specially abled sportsmen. It is indeed a commendable endeavour," Priti G Adani wrote in a letter to Lone.

"As I mentioned in my last letter to you, Mr. Gautam Adani is touched by your courage and indomitable spirit. He is personally inspired by the way you navigated all odds to become triumphant.

"Adani Group, as always, is standing alongside you in your inspiring journey and yet again making a humble contribution in fulfilling your dreams. The Adani Foundation, social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, is contributing Rs. 67.60 lakh (Rupees sixty seven lakh sixty thousand) towards building an indoor cricket facility in your village. This one-time grant is based on the project proposal with the cost my team has received from you for building the cricket facility."

Amir was elated that his struggles were finally rewarded after the Adani Foundation reached out to him with financial support, which helped him revive his life and career.

Amir's unwavering spirit has its roots in a childhood incident where a duck sparked his curiosity and determination to swim. It proves his indomitable will. Just as he had mastered swimming after observing ducks paddling in river, he took to cricket with the same relentless enthusiasm. His journey from an unnoticed boy on the cricket field to an internationally recognised para cricketer and now a future mentor for young aspirants in his village is a testament to his never-give-up spirit. He embodies the belief that with determination and support, dreams can indeed come true.

