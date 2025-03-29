Virat Kohli's valuable inputs have allowed Rajat Patidar excel in his new role as captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025. RCB sit top of the table with two wins in two matches, and Kohli has been instrumental both the victories. On Friday, during the Southern derby against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kohli convinced Patidar to take a DRS against Deepak Hooda for a caught behind appeal, and the RCB captain followed the suit. As a result, RCB reaped instant rewards for the same decision.

After Josh Hazlewood struck twice in the second over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar too got into the act, getting the better of Hooda. Bhuvneshwar who did not play RCB's first game of the season, beat Hooda with an outswinger on the third ball of the 5th over. There were a few half-hearted appeals for a caught behind, but Patidar wasn't entirely convinced.

However, Kohli asked him to take the review, leading to Hooda's dismissal. The Snicko meter showed that there was indeed a feather touch when the ball passed closed to Hooda's bat.

Kohli called for that excellent review of hooda's wicket#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/D5TSFfdNBB — Ritesh Yadav (@riteshy9034) March 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Patidar joined Kohli in an elite list, after his half-century against CSK. He became only the second RCB captain to score a half-century at the Chepauk.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. While Phil Salt (34 in 16 balls, with five fours and a six) powered RCB with some attacking shots in the start, Virat Kohli (31 in 30 balls, with two fours and a six) struggled to stamp his authority. After a 45-run opening stand, Devdutt Paddikal (27 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played an entertaining cameo and Rajat Patidar (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) had some crucial partnerships. In the end, Tim David (22* in eight balls, with a four and three sixes) delivered a magnificent cameo), taking RCB to 196/7 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Matheesha Pathirana (2/36) was also pretty solid with the ball.

During the run-chase, RCB was sensational in controlling CSK batters, as Hazlewood (3/21) got Rahul Tripathi and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over. Rachin Ravindra (41 in 31 balls, with five fours) tried to put up a fight, but Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) made sure he did not get any support. MS Dhoni played a cameo of 30* in 16 balls, with three fours and two sixes. But RCB restricted CSK to 146/8.

It was RCB's first win against CSK at the Yellow Army's home ground of Chepauk Stadium after 2008.

(With ANI Inputs)