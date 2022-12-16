Cricket great Sachin has often credited wife Anjali for having a big impact on his career. While Sachin was scoring runs for India, Anjali, who is a qualified doctor, took care of the family. "I was doing well for India and Anjali stood first in her exam. You know she is a gold medallist doctor so... her career was also flourishing and she was gonna reach a different level but she decided to sacrifice her career so that we could have a family," Tendulkar had said in 2019 in an interview to India Today.

"She knew that I had to travel and then who's gonna look after Sara and Arjun? So she graciously decided to take that decision. I don't think things would have been the same without her contribution and her graciousness. I don't think I would have been sitting here, no chance."

On Thursday, Sachin posted a special video with wife Anjali on instagram. In the video, Sachin can be seen sitting in a restaurant. He then holds out a plate with the following lines written on it: "You never know who you'll meet over a slice". The camera then pans towards a smiling Anjali who was sitting on the opposite side of the table. The video has gone viral on social media.

Several cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and other reacted on the video. But Suryakumar Yadav's reaction took the cake. "Ultimate reaction from the non strikers end," he wrote.

On Wednesday, Sachin's son Arjun slammed a century for Goa against Rajasthan on his Ranji Trophy debut to emulate a feat achieved by his father. Sachin too had scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, when he struck a century against Gujarat as a teenager.

