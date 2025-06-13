The Shubman Gill-led Team India and members of the support staff observed a minute silence to pay homage to the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. The players involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are also wearing black armbands, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families. The BCCI took to social media to make the announcement ahead of the intra-squad match between India and India A.

On Thursday, June 12, Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad. Of the 242 people on board, only one passenger survived.

"The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands. A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families," BCCI captioned a photo album on X (formerly Twitter).

The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands.



A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with... pic.twitter.com/u364pNdGyu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2025

According to various reports, India head coach Gautam Gambhir flew back to India on Friday, owing to a family emergency.

News agency PTI reported Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi owing to health complications. The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is in the UK to play a five-match series against England starting June 20 in Leeds.

"Yes. He's gone back (to India) for a family emergency," said the source.

In Gambhir's absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will assume the team's charge during the four-day intra-squad match between India and India A, which got underway on Friday afternoon.

He will have assistance from other coaching staff such as bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Gambhir is expected to return to England in a week's time if everything goes well at his home.