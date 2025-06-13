Royal Challengers Bengaluru's senior official, Nikhil Sosale, who was arrested over the June 4 stampede during the team's maiden IPL title triumph celebrations, has been granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court, according to ESPNcricinfo. More than a week after the incident, Sosale and two officials from DNA Networks, the event management company associated with RCB, were released on specific conditions, the most notable of which was the surrender of their passports, according to ESPNcricinfo. ESPNCricinfo also reported that Sosale and all RCB officials who are part of the management team are likely to undergo an internal investigation by the parent company, Diageo.

The incident occurred when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. Eleven people lost their lives and several were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of RCB.

The Karnataka Police had filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, RCB, among others, concerning the stampede incident. Last Saturday, two top Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials, secretary A. Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, resigned, citing "moral responsibility."

KSCA President Raghuram Bhat confirmed the development, saying that the resignations were discussed and accepted during an emergency meeting. He assured that the cricket body will cooperate with the investigation.

"When the inquiry takes place, we have already told the government and the High Court that we will never shy away from anything that is there. We are ready to cooperate with the investigation," Bhat told reporters.

The Bengaluru Police also filed the first information report (FIR) against the popular IPL franchise last Thursday, as per ESPNCricinfo. The police have said that RCB was not given permission to conduct the event at the stadium.

RCB has been listed as the first accused in the FIR, along with DNA Entertainment, the franchise's event partners, and the KSCA, which controls the stadium. RCB expressed "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the deceased in a statement, and since then has resorted to silence over the matter.

