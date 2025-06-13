Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has questioned star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma over the timing of their retirements from Test cricket. Both Kohli and Rohit retired from the format last month, days before India's squad was announced for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. While Rohit's retirement was more or less expected, Kohli's announcement came as a big shock to many. During a recent interaction, Yograj, father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, insisted both Kohli and Rohit had five years of Test cricket left in them.

"Virat and Rohit shouldn't have retired from Tests. I told Rohit to get up at 5 AM and run for 20 km to keep himself fit. Virat and Rohit can still play for another 5 years in Test cricket. They should have played," Yograj told InsideSport.

Yograj fumed over the fact that Kohli and Rohit did not hand over the baton to the youngsters.

"They should be there to see that the baton is passed to the youngsters, just like Sourav Ganguly did. The baton has not been passed, it has been thrown to Gill," he added.

Yograj also opened up on Yuvraj's retirement, revealing that his son also took a hasty decision instead of following his advice.

"Even when Yuvraj was retiring I promised him that I will help him become India captain and that we will throw everybody out but he quit," Yograj revealed.

The Test tour of England will also be right-handed batter Shubman Gill's first assignment as the captain of the Indian team, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma last month. At 25 years and 258 days, Gill will also become the fifth-youngest cricketer to captain India in Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be India's vice-captain on the all-important Test series, which runs from June 20 to August 4. India and England will also play matches at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's in London, Old Trafford in Manchester and The Oval in London.

India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The Test series in England will also be India's first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

(With IANS Inputs)