England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley will look to help England gain a healthy lead on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford. England had the upper hand over South Africa on the opening day after bundling out the visitors on 151. England then ended Day 1 at 111/3, trailing the Proteas by just 40 runs at stumps. Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley will resume play on Day 2 on scores of 38 not out and 17 not out, respectively. Earlier, James Anderson and Stuart Broad scalped three dismissals each as England rattled the Proteas, who opted to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa:Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between England and South Africa from Old Trafford in Manchester