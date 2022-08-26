England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley Look To Help England Gain Healthy Lead
England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley will look to help England gain a healthy lead on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford. England had the upper hand over South Africa on the opening day after bundling out the visitors on 151. England then ended Day 1 at 111/3, trailing the Proteas by just 40 runs at stumps. Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley will resume play on Day 2 on scores of 38 not out and 17 not out, respectively. Earlier, James Anderson and Stuart Broad scalped three dismissals each as England rattled the Proteas, who opted to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
South Africa:Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
England demonstrated once again the kind of positive mentality this team is currently trying to build and after the demoralizing loss last time around, they have come to Manchester to prove a point. The old guard of English bowling, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, were at it again setting the tone for a disciplined bowling performance. They extracted great purchase off the wicket and South Africa found the intensity too hot to handle. The two stalwarts were rewarded with 3 wickets each and with the other three bowlers all picking up wickets, this was a complete bowling performance. The form of Alex Lees has been a concern and he was dismissed early once again but when Ollie Pope and Joe Root were dismissed in quick succession, England began to worry. This brought Jonny Bairstow to the crease and with Zak Crawley put on a 68-run partnership to settle all nerves. England will be hoping they continue the good work on Day 2 and build a sizable lead to shut out the game.
South Africa came into this game confident from their overwhelming victory in the first Test and decided to go in with an extra spinner in the hope to exploit the deteriorating pitch in the fourth innings. This plan required them to bat long and steady in the first innings to help build a platform for their bowlers to exploit. However, it all went wrong as they got out after getting starts, to some outstanding pace bowling and some loose shots. Their top scorer was the number nine batter Kagiso Rabada whose innings of 36 allowed the hosts to cross the 150 mark. They came out with intent and the three pacers got a wicket each early in the spell but some poor bowling towards the end of the day released the pressure and they left themselves quite an uphill task to climb. That said every day brings in a new surprise and with some early wickets on Day 2, the game could turn in favor of the Proteas.
Hello ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome back to our coverage from Old Trafford in Manchester where hosts England take on South Africa on Day 2 of the second Test in this 2-match series. We had a cracking opening day dominated by bowlers as 13 wickets fell in what should have been batting-friendly conditions. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat but the performance of the batters was found lacking and they were bundled out for just 151 runs on the board. When they came out to bowl they did take 3 early wickets but the partnership between Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow has put England in a commanding position in this game.
Right then! That concludes our proceedings for Day 1! We have witnessed a riveting day of Test cricket and the action now continues on Day 2. The first ball of Day 2 will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT). Our build-up though begins a lot earlier. So do join us for the same. Till then, goodbye and cheers!
England's day, hands down! After grabbing 8 wickets in the first two sessions, they came out after Tea and picked the last two South African wickets early. Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach were the ones who wrapped things up but that was just the cherry on top as it capped a brilliant bowling performance by the hosts. While coming to bat, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root were dismissed in quick succession but Zak Crawley stuck around looking to take his time and get in. He was joined by Jonny Bairstow who batted with intent and together they put on a 68-run unbeaten partnership in 88 balls. They trail by just 40 runs but the main credit still goes to the bowlers who were absolutely superb. James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets each. They will now look to build a sizeable lead and take complete control of the game coming into Day 2.
It's been a disappointing day for the visitors. They did win the toss earlier and Dean Elgar took the decision to bat first on a wicket that looked relatively dry. Things did not go as planned for South Africa as they were dismissed for 151 runs. Kagiso Rabada was the top scorer for them. He scored 36 runs and put on a partnership of 35 with Anrich Nortje to take South Africa over the 140-mark. Most of their batters did get to a start but they never looked comfortable at the crease and failed to carry on. While coming to bowl, they did get off to a positive start. They grabbed three wickets within the first 14 overs and put England under some pressure. However, post that they failed to be disciplined and leaked a few runs. Another thing that they will be disappointed about is that they gave away 20 runs in extras. Coming into Day 2, they will aim to bowl better and not let England get away with a big lead.
This partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley has brought England to a position of strength. What an intriguing day of Test cricket we have had and England seem to be firmly ahead! We have had 13 wickets on a pitch that most assumed would favor the batters. This has been an excellent reply by England after suffering a massive defeat in the first game. However, we are fully aware of how fast things change in Test Cricket and are definitely in for some excitement.
Flights this one up, serves it full, and around off. Zak Crawley takes a big stride forward and defends it out. That will be Stumps on Day 1!
Another loopy ball, around middle, full in length. Zak Crawley leans forward and defends it out.
Slower through the air, full and outside off. Zak Crawley presses forward and defends it out.
Tight leave! A shorter one, outside off, spinning in. Zak Crawley stays in his crease and leaves it alone.
Tosses this one up, full, and on off. Zak Crawley works it away towards mid-wicket.
Simon Harmer begins with a shorter ball, spinning in, around off. Jonny Bairstow flicks it towards square leg for a single.
Simon Harmer will bowl his first over as the last over of the day.
Tossed up, full and on middle. Zak Crawley leans forward and defends it out.
Flights this one up, full, around middle. Zak Crawley works it away towards mid on.
FOUR! Nicely played by Zak Crawley! A loopy ball, full and on middle. Zak Crawley gets down on his knee and sweeps it past short fine leg for a boundary.
Tosses this one up, serves it full and on middle. Jonny Bairstow sweeps this one towards square leg for a single.
Quick again, around middle and leg, full in length. Jonny Bairstow pushes it towards mid-wicket.