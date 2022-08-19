England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: South Africa Bank On Marco Jansen To Extend Lead
ENG vs SA 1st Test, Day 3: South Africa resumed their innings at 289 for 7, with a 124-run lead against England
England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates:Kagiso Rabada lost his wicket early on the day while Marco Jansen continues to hold one end tight as South Africa extend lead on Friday in the ongoing first Test against England at Lord's, London. While Jansen eyes his fifty, Rabada was dismissed by Matty Potts on the third ball of the day. Earlier, South Africa resumed at the score of 289 for 7, with a 124-run lead over England. The guests had bundled out the hosts for 165 runs in the first innings, thanks to Rabada's five-wicket haul (5 for 52). Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje (3 for 63) and Marco Jansen (2 for 30) claimed the rest five wickets for South Africa. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Eng vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3
Four!
Serves a length delivery on middle. Jansen works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Outside off, another bouncer from Ben Stokes. Anrich Nortje jumps to block this one but leaves it alone in the end.
Shorter ball, down leg. Anrich Nortje backs away and does well to fend it towards the leg side.
On a length, outside off this time. Marco Jansen leans forward and pushes it towards the fielder at mid off.
Bye! Ben Stokes errs in line again and spills it way down leg. Anrich Nortje leaves it alone. Ben Foakes dives but fails to stop the ball. A bye taken.
Ben Stokes serves a short ball, down leg. Anrich Nortje looks to pull this one but he misses.
Back of a length, around leg. Anrich Nortje makes room and blocks it out watchfully.
A good-length delivery, outside off. This one keeps a bit low and beatsb Jansen as he looks to defend it.
On a length, around off. Jansen blocks it out.
Back of a length, around off. Jansen tries to push it away but misses.
Lands on a length and outside off. Jansen leaves it alone.
A good-length delivery, outside off. Jansen has a poke at it but gets beaten.
Shorter in length, angling into leg. Anrich Nortje works it away to short leg for a single.
A length delivery, on off. Jansen blocks it.
This is shorter in length and around off. Nortje looks to defend but gets the outside edge of his blade as this ball hurries him. The ball goes in the air but over the gully fielder for a single.
On the shorter side again, on off. Anrich Nortje rides the bounce and blocks it out.
A short ball and around off. Anrich Nortje sways away from the line of the ball.
A fullish delivery, around off. Jansen pushes it to covers for a single.
Lands on a length, outside off. Jansen lets it go.