England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates:Kagiso Rabada lost his wicket early on the day while Marco Jansen continues to hold one end tight as South Africa extend lead on Friday in the ongoing first Test against England at Lord's, London. While Jansen eyes his fifty, Rabada was dismissed by Matty Potts on the third ball of the day. Earlier, South Africa resumed at the score of 289 for 7, with a 124-run lead over England. The guests had bundled out the hosts for 165 runs in the first innings, thanks to Rabada's five-wicket haul (5 for 52). Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje (3 for 63) and Marco Jansen (2 for 30) claimed the rest five wickets for South Africa. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the LIVE Score Updates from Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and South Africa, straight from Lord's in London