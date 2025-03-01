Pakistan cricket is under the scanner after its national team's latest disaster in an ICC event. The hosts of the Champions trophy 2025 are out of the event from the group stage event with no wins in three matches and may even finish last (based on Net Run-Rate). There have been calls to drop five to six players, change the coach and event change the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, amid the Champions Trophy 2025 mess. Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has been quite vocal about the current scenario.

After the latest setback, Wasim Akram lashed out at Pakistan. He even chided them over their diet during the match against India.

"I think it was the first or second drinks break, and there was a plate full of bananas for the players. Itne kele toh bandar bhi nahi khaate (Even monkeys don't eat so many bananas). And it's their food. Had it been our captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it," Akram said on a post-match show.

Now, he has taken a dig at an old quote of former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja, where he said: "NASA's scientist prepares diet for Cristiano Ronaldo."

Mentioning that quote, in a chat show which also had Ajay Jadeja and Waqar Younis, Akram said: "Heard that NASA makes Cristiano Ronaldo's diet. He (pointing at Waqar) knows who I am talking about."

Akram lambasted the Pakistan team, accusing them of playing 'archaic cricket' in times where the speed of the game has increased multi-folds.

"Drastic steps needed. We are playing archaic cricket in white-ball for ages," Wasim Akram said on the show "Dressing Room," after his team's defeat to India in Dubai. "This need to change. Bring fearless cricketers, young blood into the team. If you have to make five-six changes. Please make it.

"You keep losing for next six months. Its fine but start building team for World T20 2026 from now onwards," he added.

Akram highlighted some concerning statistics as he thew Pakistan's bowling unit under the bus for its repeated failures on the international stage.

"Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket.

"Our average is even poor than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan's bowling average is second worst," he said.