South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: South Africa are all set to face England in their last Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday in Karachi. As the battle for the semifinals intensifies in Group B, top-ranked South Africa will aim to assert their dominance and secure a spot in the final four. With Australia's qualification, only one spot is left and the competition is between the Proteas and Afghanistan. A crushing loss by eight runs to Afghanistan not only sent England out of the contention for the semifinals but also kept the Asian team's hopes alive of making to the final four.

Earlier on Friday, the crucial match between Afghanistan and Australia got washed out due to rain and both the teams shared one point. Resulting which, Australia entered the semis while Afghanistan and South Africa's hope are now hanging by a thread.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match take place?

The South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match will take place on Saturday, March 1 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match be held?

The South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Advertisement

What time will the South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match start?

The South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match?

The South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match?

The South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)