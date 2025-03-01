Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs England LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Semis Race On, England Can Help Afghanistan By...
South Africa vs England LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The second semi-final spot from Group B is at stake with South Africa taking on England
South Africa vs England LIVE Cricket Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025© AFP
South Africa vs England LIVE Updates: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa will be taking on England in their last Champions Trophy 2025, Group B match on Saturday in Karachi. All eyes will be on the weather today as rain threat looms large on the game. This clash is going to be a crucial one for the Proteas, who are still fighting a spot in the semi-finals. In Group B, Australia are No. 1 (4 points, 3 games, NRR +0.475) and have advanced to the semi-finals. One among South Africa (3 points, 2 games, NRR +2.140) and Afghanistan (3 points, 3 games, NRR -0.990) will be the second semi-finalists. If SA beat England, they are through. If England defeat South Africa, Afghanistan are in with a chance. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:20 (IST)SA vs ENG, Live: Crucial match for the ProteasHaving nearly secured a Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final spot, South Africa will take on England in their final league game on Saturday to put an official stamp on their entry. Australia have already made it to the semi-finals of the tournament from Group B, with the Proteas are just below them at the second spot in the points table.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 News, Results and Womens Premier League 2025 News updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.