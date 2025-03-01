A video of a Pakistan TV anchor mocking national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan's English and former players like Mohammad Amir, Ahmed Shehzad and Rashid Latif laughing over it is going viral on social media. "He represents 25 crore people. We want our representative to speak well, look well, say sensible things, play fearless cricket with honesty. When I watch my captain Mohammad Rizwan in press conferences, I'm not saying he should speak in English. He can talk in Urdu but he should make some sense. What is this 'sometimes you win, or you learn. Sometimes it's cramp, sometimes it's acting'," TV presenter Tabish Hashmi can be seen telling in the video. While Amir hid his laughter, Latif was seen smiling. Ahmed Shehzad, also part of the panel, burst into loud laughter after listening to the mimicry.

The act was not taken well by internet.

Watch it here:

Is Tabish Hashmi right or wrong to ridicule Rizwan's English? pic.twitter.com/yfE94EFzqg — M (@anngrypakiistan) February 28, 2025

That's what happens when non cricket anchors suddenly become cricket experts during ICC events then they pull of stunts like this. Look at him mocking Rizwan's English and A Shehzad laughing in his usual moronic way. Shameful behaviour overall. pic.twitter.com/ou3aT2HBAW — Hassan (@Gotoxytop2) February 28, 2025

Bara ye kisi angraiz ki paidawar h na ye chiz is ki nich soch ki akasi kerti h even cr7 didn't pronounced English words perfectly during his initial days but he tried even chapri ppl like u make fun of him or is tabish ne kbi ki English ka mzak uraya aaa definitely ji no Never — an_um ___ yamm (@kabitobulalo) February 28, 2025

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan expressed "disappointment" after being eliminated from the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

With their final group stage fixture against Bangladesh ending in a washout, Pakistan finished the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the bottom of Group A.

Having already been knocked out of the race to the semi-finals following successive losses to New Zealand and India, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side finished their tournament with a sole point, seated at the bottom of Group A.

Opening up on their campaign, the Men in Green skipper admitted that the team's balance was disturbed in the absence of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman owing to injuries.

"We wanted to do well and perform well in front of our nation. The expectations are very high. We didn't perform well, and it is disappointing for us," Rizwan said as quoted by ICC.

Advertisement

"The guy who has been performing for the last few months in Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe... the team was combined and then suddenly when someone is injured, the team will be disturbed," he added about Saim Ayub's injury.

"As a captain, you can look forward to that as well. One side you can say that the team is disturbed, but this is no excuse. Yes, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were injured, but we will learn from this," Rizwan explained.

Asked if he was content with the bench strength for Pakistan, Rizwan pressed on the need for further improvements, touching upon the domestic circuit.

"We want improvements in different things. If we want to improve, and for Pakistan to have a high standard, we need awareness and professionalism. We see that in the Champions Cup, but we need more improvement," the 32-year-old noted.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)