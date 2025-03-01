The Champions Trophy 2025's scheduling has come under a lot of criticism. India are the only team that is playing in one venue (Dubai). All other teams are playing in different venues, sometimes different countries. So much so, that several players have been quite vocal about the 'venue advantage' of India. Now, according to a report, Group B potential semi-finalists Australia and South Africa will travel to the UAE on Saturday. But strangely one of them will return to India as one of the semi-finals will in Pakistan, while the other will be in Dubai.

The scheduling is such that India are assured of playing its semi-final in Dubai. Group A's other semi-finalists New Zealand will play its last four match in Lahore. The match-ups and venues of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals will be confirmed after India vs New Zealand final Group A game on Sunday.

"An ICC official said the decision had been taken to allow the side that plays the semi-final in Dubai on March 4 the maximum time to prepare for that contest. However, it does guarantee one side will find themselves in the suboptimal position of leaving Pakistan for Dubai, only to have to return to Pakistan the following day," a report in Cricinfo said.

"While the Lahore semi-final is one day later on March 5, the way in which this tournament has been scheduled means that one team will travel and train at a venue they do not need to be at for a day."

Another report in BBC confirmed the development.

"Group B concludes with South Africa's match against England on Saturday but neither the Proteas or Australia will know the venue for their semifinal until after the conclusion of India's match against New Zealand on Sunday," wrote BBC on Saturday.

"Were they (Australia and South Africa) to wait until Monday and only travel when the fixtures were confirmed, that would rule out the possibility of training in Dubai -– where India will have played all three group matches," it added.

Some cricketers, including South African top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen and former Australia skipper Pat Cummins, have said India are in an advantageous position as they have played all their games at one venue while other teams have had to travel to different venues in Pakistan.

The report further added that a situation might arise where Australia might take a three-hour flight from Lahore to Dubai on Saturday, and then fly back on Monday if they do not meet India in the semifinal.

"Similarly, South Africa will fly to Dubai in the early hours of Sunday (after their last group match against England) and could return to Pakistan 24 hours later if they do not have to face India," added the report.

The team finishing second in Group A will meet the winners of Group B and vice-versa.

India will play their knockout game in Dubai on Tuesday whether they finish first or second in Group A.

With PTI inputs