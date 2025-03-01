It was a poor drainage system at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore that saw the Afghanistan vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy match being washed out on Friday. Rain arrived during Australia's chase at the venue and continued for around 30 minutes. Even that proved to be a lot for the ground's poor drainage system as the match was forced to be called off despite a wait of more than one hour. The ground staff tried a lot but failed to keep the umpires hopeful about the safe resumption of the game. They even used mops and sponges, but the surface was still left with a lot of water after an hour of action by the staff on the ground.

No surprise, the fans on social media lashed out at hosts Pakistan for its poor drainage system at the venue. Notably, this was the third match out of 10 that got washed out due to rain at the ongoing tournament -

This is so embarrassing

You are hosting a tournament after so many times, and this is just stupidly

Where are the ones who troll India for that, and now this is how we are doing shamefull #ChampionsTrophy2025#AFGvsAUS



pic.twitter.com/DYOjDzjMXN — Hanan (@MalikSahaab_001) February 28, 2025

Such a pathetic drainage system.



Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament and their premium ground couldn't handle 30 mins rainfall.



How is it acceptable?



Disgusting.#AUSvsAFG — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) February 28, 2025

Play could not start at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium after just 30 minutes of rain. #AFGvsAUS



Efforts were being made to dry the field with sponges at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium, but the Afghanistan vs Australia match was cancelled due to rain as the field did not dry.



Australia... pic.twitter.com/9ckthUtpOd — CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) February 28, 2025

Australia made it to the semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025 after their last Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore got washed out.

It started raining during Australia's chase and by the time it stopped, the ground got so wet that the staff failed to keep the umpires hopeful. The abandonment saw Steve Smith and co. share points with Afghanistan and move to four points, a mark that took them to the next round.

On the other hand, Afghanistan just have an outside chance. They will need England to beat South Africa by a huge margin to make it to the semi-finals.

Before the rain arrived, Travis Head had scored a quickfire fifty (59 not out off 40) as Australia reached 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs in their chase of 274. Earlier, Sediqullah Atal (85) and Azmatullah Omarzai (67) scored fighting fifties as Afghanistan posted 273 all-out in 50 overs after opting to bat first. Ben Dwarshuis picked three wickets for 47 runs while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa also accounted for two wickets each.