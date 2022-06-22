England vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: England Opt To Field, Eoin Morgan Rested
NED vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: England opted to field after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against Netherlands in Amstelveen.
NED vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England opted to field after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against Netherlands in Amstelveen. Jos Buttler is leading the visitors with Eoin Morgan rested. Sam Curran and debutant pacer David Payne have come in to England's XI instead of Morgan and Reece Topley sitting out. The match is a dead-rubber, with England having won the first two matches. Netherlands, however, will want to play for pride and avoid a series whitewash. In the first ODI, England registered a huge victory after smashing a world record score of 498. In the second match, England comfortably chased down 236 to seal the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen
England XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, David Payne
NED vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates
1 run.
Around off, on a length and angling away, Max defends it with an angled bat to point.
Drifting down the leg side, Vikramjit Singh tries to nudge it around but it takes his pads and runs down to fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
Angling in this time, on a good length, Singh goes hard at it and punches it a bit aerially towards mid on.
EDGY FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the match. David Payne lands it on a good length around off, shaping away, Vikramjit Singh stays back to punch it through the line but it takes the outside edge and flies wide of second slip. It scoots away to the fence at third man.
Close to off, on a good length, Max sticks on the back foot and defends it down safely. Three excellent overs from England so far.
Fuller and outside off, Singh slices his attempted drive past the point fielder and picks up a single.
Superb delivery. Willey gets a length ball to curl away from around off, Vikramjit Singh tries to drive without any footwork and is beaten.
On a good length and around off, Singh stays back and eases it towards mid off.
Angles it in, around off, on a fuller length, Vikramjit Singh covers the line and defends it watchfully.
Fuller and on off, Singh is on the front foot as he blocks it to the off side.
Beaten on the drive! Fuller in length and outside off, Max O'Dowd tries driving but misses on the inside edge. A maiden to start for the debutant.
A bit edgy. David Payne delivers it on a length around middle, Max O'Dowd tries to defend with a straight bat but it takes the inner edge and rolls to mid-wicket.
Around off, on a good length, Max O'Dowd goes on the back foot an defensively pushes it to mid off.
Lands it fuller and around off, trying to bend it in, Max pushes it down past the bowler to mid on.
Beats the bat! Back of a length, around off and nipping away, Max O'Dowd feels for it inside the line and misses.
Fuller and around off, Max O'Dowd gets forward and pushes it to the off side.
The debutant, David Payne will share the new ball with David Willey.
Pitches it up and around off, Singh drives it down to mid on. Dot ball to end the first over.
Edgy! Extra bounce from a good length around off, O'Dowd tries to withdraw his bat but it takes the outside edge and runs down to third man. A single is taken.