NED vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England opted to field after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against Netherlands in Amstelveen. Jos Buttler is leading the visitors with Eoin Morgan rested. Sam Curran and debutant pacer David Payne have come in to England's XI instead of Morgan and Reece Topley sitting out. The match is a dead-rubber, with England having won the first two matches. Netherlands, however, will want to play for pride and avoid a series whitewash. In the first ODI, England registered a huge victory after smashing a world record score of 498. In the second match, England comfortably chased down 236 to seal the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen

England XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, David Payne

Here are the LIVE updates of the 3rd ODI between Netherland and England from the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen