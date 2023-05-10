With four wins in their last five outings, Delhi Capitals now look to spoil the party for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings when both teams face off in their IPL 2023 match on Wednesday. Last time out, DC outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore to keep their playoff chances alive. The David Warner-led side will need to perform very well if they aim to surprise CSK in their den, which is easier said than done. It is highly unlikely that the management will make any changes to the side.

Here's what we think could be Delhi Capitals' playing XI against Chennai Super Kings:

Phil Salt was at his absolute best in the previous outing as he smashed 87 off just 45 balls in a winning cause. Meanwhile, captain Warner played a handy cameo of 22 off just 14 deliveries. Both Salt and Warne's form will be key for DC.

So far, DC's batting middle-order which includes Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw, among others has flattered to deceive. However, all came good against RCB, and the mood in the dressing room must be positive.

However, Aman Khan and Axar Patel have done their bit, especially when the chips have been down in the dressing room.

In the bowling department, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who seems to have rediscovered his mojo, would be one to watch out for apart from pacer Anrich Nortje, Marsh and the slow bowlers -- Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

DC Predicted XI vs CSK: Phil Salt, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Roussouw, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

(With PTI Inputs)