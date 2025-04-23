Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj has condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the hill station of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Siraj took to social media to express his thoughts and anger at the incidents. At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. Writing on X, Siraj described the terrorist attack as a "monstrous act" and hoped for the terrorists to be punished.

"Just read about the horrific and shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam. To target and kill innocent civilians in the name of religion is pure evil. No cause, no belief, no ideology can ever justify such a monstrous act," wrote Siraj.

"Yeh kaisi ladai hai jahaan insaan ki jaan ki koi keemat hi nahi? (What kind of war is this where the lives of humans have no worth?)," questioned Siraj.

"I can't even begin to imagine the pain and trauma the families must be going through. May the families find the strength to survive this unbearable grief. We are so sorry for your loss. I hope this madness ends soon and these terrorists are found and punished, without mercy," Siraj added.

jahaan insaan ki jaan ki koi keemat hi nahi..

I can't even begin to imagine the pain and trauma the families must be going through..

May the families find the strength to survive this unbearable grief. We are so sorry for your loss.

I hope this madness ends soon and these… — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) April 23, 2025

Several current and former Indian cricketers also shared their condolences and spoke out against the horror of the Pahalgam attack.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman posted on his official Twitter account, "Extremely pained by the deadly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest and justice is brought soon."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also posted on his X handle, "Heartbroken by the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir today. I strongly condemn this cowardly act by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. India stands united with our brave Army, J&K Police, and Paramilitary forces in the fight against terrorism. Justice will prevail."

With ANI inputs