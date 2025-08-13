Sanju Samson's reported fallout with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) management has been huge topic of discussion over the past few weeks. Samson, who has been part of the franchise for the past 11 years, has urged RR to either release him or let him enter the bidding war ahead of the upcoming auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reportedly shown their interest over a possible trade with RR for Samson. While CSK, for weeks, have appeared to be the front runners in the race, the chances of Samson joining the five-time champions are a bit slim now.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, RR lead owner Manoj Badale, who is personally heading the negotiations, had asked CSK for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in exchange for Samson. However, CSK have already rejected his request.

"With the letters sent directly to franchise owners, details have largely stayed under wraps. However, it is learnt that a potential trade with the Chennai Super Kings - widely speculated in recent days - could be a long shot, as the Royals are believed to have asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad, both deal-breaking terms that the Super Kings are not ready to entertain," the report said.

Another CSK player who had attracted interest from RR was Shivam Dube, but those also broke down pretty soon as the franchise have no interest in selling him.

"Shivam Dube's name has also cropped up in some quarters, but Chennai are unwilling to part with the India all-rounder either. In fact, CSK officials and management are said to be reluctant to release any of their players. As of mid-August, the much-anticipated move of Samson from Jaipur to Chennai appears a non-starter - unless the Super Kings manage to secure him through extended negotiations or buy him in the auction," the report added.

The report also revealed that one of the major reasons behind Samson's fallout with the management was RR's decision to release former England captain Jos Buttler.

While RR's discussions with CSK may have hit a big roadblock, Badale has already approached other franchises over the matter. In fact, he might've already landed an agreement with one of the teams.

"That chatter is Badale has even mentioned the names of specific players from different franchises that the Royals are keen on, in exchange for Samson. There is even talk that the Royals may have already reached - or close to reaching - an agreement with one of them," the report stated.

Since Samson has no say on the matter, it is highly unlikely that he will be joining CSK.