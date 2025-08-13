Did cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar get engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a private ceremony? Social media went on over-drive with the claim after multiple reports said that the young cricketer has taken a major step in his personal life. However, no official statement has been released by the Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's families. Once they respond to the reports, this copy will be updated.

According to a report by India Today, Saaniya is the granddaughter of promiment Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is famous for its services in hospitality and food industries. They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also claimed Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately, and hence only friends and families from the two sides attended the ceremony.

Notably, Arjun is primarily a left-arm pacer, who could also add valauble contributions with the bat. The bowler piles his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, scalping 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), picking 25 wickets and scoring 102 runs.

The fast bowler has also played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches in the season. He picked three wickets in it. In the next season, Arjun could play just one game and remained wicketless in it.