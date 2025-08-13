When will Virat Kohli return to international fold? That is one question which is bothering all. The former India captain and batting great last played at the Champions Trophy. As he has retired from T20s and Tests, Kohli will now only be seen in ODIs. After an ODI series against Bangladesh in August was postponed, the next assignment for India in the format is against Australia in October. And there is enough hint now that Kohli is prepping up for that series.

A few days back, Kohli shared a photo with Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin in what appeared to be an indoor net session. "Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you," Kohli wrote on his Instagram story, sharing the photo.

A Virat Kohli shared the same photo, along with the caption "Virat Kohli prepping for the Aussie ODIs". The photo was liked by Virat Kohli's official Instagram handle.

Indian cricket icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, remain active in the One-Day International format, having recently quit both T20Is and Tests. While the Indian team has moved on from the two batting greats in the two formats, Rohit still remains the skipper of the 50-over side, while Virat is as influential as ever. When it comes to the ODI format, the 2027 World Cup seems to be the target for the duo, though neither of them has officially communicated their future plan. However, as per a report, it isn't going to be easy for Virat and Rohit to play the ODI World Cup in two years' time despite their success in the format.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, neither Virat nor Rohit is guaranteed a spot in India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad. With none of them playing T20Is and Tests, match time in the coming years is also going to be limited. The situation, hence, triggers a big doubt in the minds of the selection committee and the top BCCI bosses.

However, the report has also claimed that both Kohli and Rohit would have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic one-day competition that starts in December this year, if they are to keep themselves in contention for a spot in the ODI World Cup. Without Vijay Hazare Trophy participation, the doors are unlikely to open for them.

"Vira Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not fit in our plans for the ODI World Cup 2027," the report quoted a source from the team management as saying.