Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath questioned England's approach after the visitors were handed defeat in the third Test of the Ashes series, as hosts Australia on Sunday claimed the series 3-0 and defended the Ashes title. Australia stormed to an 82-run victory in the Adelaide Test, retaining the Ashes after winning their third consecutive match of the series. They now have an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match contest after just 11 days of cricket, matching the fastest time frame in which the Ashes have been secured in the past century, following easy victories in Perth and Brisbane. England have now gone 18 Tests without a win in Australia.

"England came here with a big reputation. We heard a lot about how this was their best chance to win here since 2010-11, and how this was the worst Australia team since then. No one expected Australia to be 3-0 up after three Tests. We can criticise England - and plenty of people have -b ut we also must give immense credit to Australia for the way they have played," McGrath wrote in a column for BBC Sport.

However, McGrath believes there is no lack of quality among England's players; rather, it's the mentality that is letting them down. The Australian great labelled captain Ben Stokes and Joe Root as two of the greatest of their generation, but they have yet to win a Test match in Australia.

"I do not believe England's long barren run in Australia is down to the quality of their players. Think of all the men who have been part of England's Ashes teams since they last won here: Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer-the list goes on. Joe Root and Ben Stokes, the cornerstones of this current team and two of the greatest to ever play for England, have never won a Test here. If this long winless streak is not down to ability, it must be down to mentality."

It was a tough fight from England's lower order, particularly wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and all-rounder Brydon Carse. Their efforts raised hopes of a miracle, but a disciplined bowling attack kept the hosts in control, and they continued to hold the urn. Smith (60), Will Jacks (47), and Carse (38 not out) offered hope to Ben Stokes' team after England reached 207-6 on Saturday. Nonetheless, Mitchell Starc (3-62) brought Australia close to victory before Scott Boland dismissed Josh Tongue, ending the tourists' innings at 352 in pursuit of a record 435 to win.

The Boxing Day Test at the MCG begins on December 26, and McGrath has urged England to adapt their style of play, predicting a strong fightback from the visitors as they embrace the challenge of performing in front of a crowd of 100,000 spectators.

"Towards the end of the third Test, England at least showed a willingness to adapt their style, which meant they were able to compete. Why it took them two defeats to realise that will remain a mystery. Still, the signs for an improved performance in the fourth Test are good.

"However, if we're talking about mentality, it will not get any easier for England. They are due to play in front of 100,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, most of whom will be firmly behind Australia. The Boxing Day Test is an institution in Australian sport, and the atmosphere on Friday will be electric. It will be a tough place to be an English cricketer. England should embrace the challenge, react to it, and enjoy it. It could be a valuable lesson for the players who come back to Australia in four years," he said.