SRH vs MI Live: SRH "want to play in a nice and aggressive style"

"Been chilling, Not a lot to do, little bit of an illness in the team so trying to stay low and get ready for the next game. It's all about execution and the way we want to play. We want to play in a nice and aggressive style and that requires a lot of execution. The moment you don't execute well, you find yourself in some trouble. We're just looking to execute and that's the brand of cricket we want to play. It's doing a lot of homework against certain bowlers but also about reading the wicket. There is a way to do it on different wickets. Need to assess conditions and go from there. Need to find a way to get through the current, they bowled extremely well last time. We love this wicket, hopefully we can execute well and put their bowlers under pressure," said SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.