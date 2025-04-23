Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma eye recovery for four-down Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult are on fire with two wickets each to their credit. Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI are aiming for their fourth consecutive win, while SRH face a near must-win scenario. MI have won three on the trot, experiencing a rise in form. On the other hand, pre-season favourites SRH have endured a difficult season, winning only two out of their seven matches so far. (Live Scorecard)
Match 41, Indian Premier League, 2025, Apr 23, 2025
Play In Progress
SRH
31/4 (7.2)
MI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.23
Batsman
Heinrich Klaasen
7* (12)
Aniket Verma
11 (10)
Bowler
Deepak Chahar
12/2 (4)
Mitchell Santner
1/0 (0.2)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match -
- 20:05 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: SRH bank on Klaasen!With the top-order back to the hut, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now totally dependent on Heinrich Klaasen. He is looking good but he must be under pressure. 4-down SRH's scoring rate is below 5 that is also a concern for the side at the moment.SRH 28/4 (6.2)
- 19:55 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: WICKET!Nitish Reddy is OUT! Mumbai Indians are wreacking havoc here in Hyderabad. This is the second wicket for Deepak Chahar. Reddy has lofted the ball right into the hands of the fielder at mid-on. He is out for 2 runs off 6 balls. SRH are in deep trouble here.SRH 13/4 (4.1)
- 19:51 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Abhishek is OUT!Abhishek Sharma is gone! SRH batters are falling like a pack of cards. Here is the second wicket for Trent Boult. It was a fuller ball outside off-stump with lack of pace on it. Abhishek went for a lofted drive and ended up handing a catch.SRH 13/3 (3.3)
- 19:49 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Massive blunder from Ishan Kishan!The UltraEdge revealed that Ishan Kishan was actually not out. He didn't edge the ball but one would wonder why he walked away. It was a massive blunder from the player. A massive brain fade. This is going to haunt Kishan, who is having a poor season apart from a century.SRH 13/2 (3.1)
- 19:43 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Another WICKET!OUT! Ishan Kishan is gone! It seems Kishan has edged the ball down the leg side from Deepak Chahar. He is walking off and umpire has also given it out. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in all sorts of trouble as they are two down with just 13 balls of play taken place.SRH 9/2 (2.1)
- 19:39 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: OUT!1.2 - Massive blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Travis Head is out for a four-ball duck. Trent Boult gets the wicket as the pressure of slow start was already there on the SRH openers. Head tried to slam the length ball for a biggie but ended up edging it. The backward point ran forward and took the catch.
- 19:24 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Pitch report -"Very hot here in Hyderabad. There is a bias in the dimensions - 63m to the right and 70m to the left. Down the ground is 77m. Third time on this particular pitch, this is where all those high scoring games have come. The pitch is very dry and hard. It is a 200+ wicket, but will depend on who can take the early advantage. Both teams have some skilled operators of swing and seam. Won’t be as high as that first game against Rajasthan, but still a great batting surface," said Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden about the surface.
- 19:17 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: SRH "want to play in a nice and aggressive style""Been chilling, Not a lot to do, little bit of an illness in the team so trying to stay low and get ready for the next game. It's all about execution and the way we want to play. We want to play in a nice and aggressive style and that requires a lot of execution. The moment you don't execute well, you find yourself in some trouble. We're just looking to execute and that's the brand of cricket we want to play. It's doing a lot of homework against certain bowlers but also about reading the wicket. There is a way to do it on different wickets. Need to assess conditions and go from there. Need to find a way to get through the current, they bowled extremely well last time. We love this wicket, hopefully we can execute well and put their bowlers under pressure," said SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.
- 19:08 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Here are the playing XIs -Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh PuthurSunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga
- 19:07 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: No Shami in SRH's playing XI!"One change for us - Jaydev comes in, Shami goes out to the impact player list. (On playing on this surface) It is a cause for optimism, we know this surface and ground really well. We've played some really good cricket this year. (On the Pahalgam terror attack) It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families," said SRH skipper Pat Cummins.
- 19:06 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: One chance for Mumbai Indians!"Feels good (on the applause). I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We'll bowl first. Looks like a good track, just one change for us - Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly," said MI captain Hardik Pandya.
- 18:50 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Jasprit Bumrah among the wicketsMumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has re-entered the XI, and much to their benefit. Against CSK, Bumrah showed his class, finishing with figures of 2/25, including taking the wicket of MS Dhoni. Bumrah has a big role to play if MI are planning a late Top 4 surge.
- 18:47 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Win toss, bat first?While bowling first is usually the norm in the IPL, teams may decide to bat first today given the heat in Hyderabad and the batting-friendly conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. A lot will depend on the openers' contribution.
- 18:44 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: MI Predicted XIHere's Mumbai Indians' probable XII vs SRH: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.With no mater injuries reported, MI are expected to retain the same lineup.
- 18:43 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: SRH Predicted XIHere's Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable XII vs MI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.A lot of concern surrounds Shami's form, so Simarjeet Singh or Jaydev Unadkat may come in.
- 18:40 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: The 'Sharma' battleIt is a clash of the two most reputed openers with the surname 'Sharma'. Abhishek Sharma played one of the all-time great IPL innings when he smashed 141 to help SRH chase down 246 against PBKS. And guess what? Rohit Sharma is back in form too, slamming 75 to take MI to victory over CSK.Who will do better today?
- 18:39 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: The form of Travis HeadAfter a good start to the season, the form of dangerous SRH opener Travis Head has dropped. Not only that, Head's strike rate has also taken a dip. A lot of SRH's fortunes will depend on how Head and opening partner Abhishek Sharma perform.
- 18:32 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Must-win for SRHWith 2 wins and 5 defeats in 7 matches, this is a must-win home game for Sunrisers Hyderabad if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they end up losing six out of eight, their playoff equation goes out of their own control and up to mathematical possibilities.
- 18:24 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Players to wear black armbandsThe players of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will wear black armbands during their IPL match tonight which will not feature cheerleaders and fireworks in Hyderabad on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that caused 26 deaths, said a PTI report. The teams will also observe a minute's silence to pay their respects to those affected by the incident that has drawn international condemnation, it added.
- 18:15 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians back in form!The start to the season was not good for Mumbai Indians, like every other IPL edition, but the team has bounced back in a great fashion. The Hardik Pandya-led side comes into this game on the back of three consecutive victories, one of them is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium.
- 18:06 (IST)SRH vs MI Live: Have a look at squads -Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran RavichandranMumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur
