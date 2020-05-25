Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: David Warner Is Back With Hilarious Disappearing Act In Latest TikTok Video

Updated: 25 May 2020 13:40 IST

David Warner added another video to his ever-growing list on TikTok.

David Warner continues to entertain his fans on social media platforms during the lockdown. © Instagram

Australian batsman David Warner is one of the most active cricket personalities on social media platforms at the moment. David Warner is regularly entertaining his fans on social media platforms with hilarious TikTok videos. In his latest Instagram post, Warner can be seen shadow practicing batting at home before his wife and kids return home. As soon as he hears them, Warner hilariously disappears to avoid his family. Warner captioned his Instagram post saying, "Shadow batting and then you hear the wife and kids are home, bye-bye".

Warner has made the most of this lockdown and has entertained his fans from around the world. Warner has added quite a few followers with the help of his entertaining videos on social media platforms. The left-handed Australian batsman is one of the best opening batsmen in the world.

Earlier in the month, David Warner was involved in an Instagram live session with Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. The two talked about the coronavirus situation in their respective countries and also spoke about cricket at length.

David Warner is the captain of the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Warner has been a part of the team since 2014 and is one of the most prolific batsmen in their side.

Warner was supposed to lead the SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition of the IPL this year. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the cash-rich league indefinitely as a safety measure against the coronavirus threat.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Australia Australia Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma BCCI IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • David Warner shared another TikTok video on Instagram
  • David Warner has been on a video-sharing spree during the lockdown
  • Warner joined SunRisers Hyderabad in 2014 in the IPL
