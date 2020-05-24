David Warner "Bored Of Shadow Batting", Comes Up With Funny TikTok Video. Watch

David Warner has been flooding social media with his funny TikTok videos since the day coronavirus brought all cricketing action to a halt. Now, when the lockdown norms are being relaxed worldwide, the Australian opener has expressed his wish to return to the cricket field. On Sunday, David Warner took to his social media handles to post a TikTok video, in which he can be seen "shadow batting in the backyard" with funny facial expressions. "Ok, I am over it now, when can we get back out there. I am bored shadow batting in the backyard," David Warner captioned the video on Twitter.

Ok, I am over it now, when can we get back out there. I am bored shadow batting in the backyard . #cricket #goingmad pic.twitter.com/t4jg98pshp — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 24, 2020

After impressing one and all with his batting skills, Warner is trying to become a TikTok sensation. The Australian opener is storming TikTok with assorted videos inspired by the various movie industries of India.

On Friday, Warner enacted Akshay Kumar's popular dance step that left many in splits.

Warner aced the popular step and won over the Internet with his amazing dancing skills, not least India skipper Virat Kohli, whose reply was all with emojis of laughter.

While sharing the video, Warner tagged the Bollywood star and wrote: "I think I've got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge Friday nights."

Warner then replied to Kohli's comment and asked the Indian captain to feature in his next TikTok video while suggesting that his wife Anushka Sharma will help him set up an account.

"You're next bro come on man a duet. Your wife will set you up an account," Warner replied to Kohli with laughing emojis.

Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely.