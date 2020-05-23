David Warner , who has become a sensation on social media with his series of TikTok videos, invited India skipper Virat Kohli for a dance duet on the video sharing platform. On Friday, David Warner enacted Akshay Kumar's popular dance step that sent Virat Kohli bursting into laughter. The India star left multiple laughing emojis on the Australian batsman's post. Warner then replied to Kohli's comment and asked the Indian captain to feature in his next TikTok video while suggesting that his wife Anushka Sharma will help him setup an account. "You're next bro come on man a duet. Your wife will set you up an account," Warner replied to Kohli with laughing emojis.

The left-handed batsman had posted another video on Friday in which he roped in his mother Lorraine as the Australian cricketer performed 'banana drop' challenge.

With cricket activities at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner has used his free time making TikTok videos.

Warner's dance video on the Bollywood hit song "Sheila ki Jawaani" with his daughter Indi became a hit among his fans and since then the left-handed batsman has been sharing video religiously, despite getting trolled from his teammates.

On Tuesday, he himself admitted that "we have lost it", after sharing a video of him grooving to Guru Randhawa's song "Slowly Slowly" along with his family.

Not too long back Warner's former teammate Mitchell Johnson had brutally trolled him after watching one of his many TikTok videos.

"I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson had commented on a video Warner had shared on Instagram.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is the number one-ranked Test bowler in the world, wasn't too impressed by Warner's antics either.