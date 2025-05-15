As debate and discussion over the choice of India's next Test captain continues, legendary former India spinner R Ashwin has made his feelings clear about the matter. Ashwin, who retired from all forms of cricket at the end of 2024, has spoken about the captaincy race, which has opened up following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. As per sources, 25-year-old batter Shubman Gill is set to be made captain for India's upcoming tour of England, ahead of experienced pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was vice-captain during Rohit's time as captain.

As per reports, Gill is set to be chosen ahead of Bumrah due to the former having age on his side and the latter's fitness concerns.

However, Ashwin, who has been a teammate of both players for many matches, has expressed his disappointment at the fact that Bumrah won't be handed the captaincy.

"I am very, very upset and disappointed that Jasprit Bumrah will not get the captaincy (of India). I think he is a national treasure," said Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"I was so happy when he became the captain, but I think it's out of the window," Ashwin further said.

Bumrah has previously captained India in three Test matches, winning one and losing two. Notably, Bumrah led India to their only victory at the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Australia.

Ashwin raised a point that the captain should always be someone who is an automatic entry into the side's playing XI, and threw another name into the hat.

"There are obvious choices, but I want to throw in another name as well - Ravindra Jadeja," Ashwin said.

"There is always news on who will be made captain or vice-captain, but their name should first be in the playing XI of the team. He must be an automatic selection," Ashwin said.

Shubman Gill was made India's vice-captain in white-ball formats in some series in 2024, signalling that he was in the plans of the selectors for long-term captaincy. However, Gill has never been given a leadership role in Test cricket prior. Even when Bumrah was unable to take the field and Rohit was not in the playing XI in India's final Test against Australia, it was Virat Kohli, and not Gill, who took over as stand-in captain.

However, while Bumrah was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2024, Gill does not yet boast great numbers in the format, averaging 35 after 32 Tests.