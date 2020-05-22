David Warner , who has taken social media by storm with his TikTok videos, took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen enjoying his Friday night by copying a famous Bollywood dance step, originally performed by Akshay Kumar. Warner aced the popular step and won over the Internet with his amazing dancing skills, not least India skipper Virat Kohli , whose reply was all with emojis of laughter. While sharing the video, David Warner tagged the Bollywood star and wrote "I think I've got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge Friday nights."

Earlier in the day, Warner had posted a video in which he roped in his mother Lorraine as the Australian cricketer performed 'banana drop' challenge.

With cricket activities at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner has used his free time making TikTok videos.

Warner's dance video on the Bollywood hit song "Sheila ki Jawaani" with his daughter Indi became a hit among his fans and since then the left-handed batsman has been sharing video religiously, despite getting trolled from his teammates.

On Tuesday, he himself admitted that "we have lost it", after sharing a video of him grooving to Guru Randhawa's song "Slowly Slowly" along with his family.

Not too long back Warner's former teammate Mitchell Johnson had brutally trolled him after watching one of his many TikTok videos.

"I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson had commented on a video Warner had shared on Instagram.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is the number one-ranked Test bowler in the world, wasn't too impressed by Warner's antics either.

Cummins, during a chat with KKR on Instagram, said that if Warner asks him to feature in any of his videos, he won't say yes to the batsman.