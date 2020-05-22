David Warner is one of the most active cricketers on social media platforms at the moment. The Australian batsman has left no stone unturned to entertain his fans during this lockdown. Warner has been consistently sharing hilarious TikTok videos on his Instagram account. In the latest video shared by him, David Warner's mother Lorraine Warner can be seen making her very first appearance in a 'banana drop' video alongside her family. Warner in the caption of his post wrote, "When you rope in your mother into doing a TikTok".

Earlier in the week, David Warner with his wife Candice had shared a TikTok video on Instagram where the two were dancing to the Telugu song "Pakka Local" which features popular actor Jr NTR. The couple performed to the popular dance number and wished Jr NTR on his birthday.

David Warner is one of the best opening batsmen in world cricket at the moment. Warner is at the sixth spot in ICC's Men's ODI batting rankings for batsmen with 781 points. Virat Kohli leads the ODI rankings with 869 points.

Warner has featured in 123 ODI matches for his country and has scored 5,267 runs with an average of 45.80 with 818 centuries to his name. In Test cricket, David Warner has played 84 Test matches and has scored 7,244 runs with an average of 48.94. He has 24 Test centuries with a highest score of 335.

David Warner is the captain of the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He was supposed to lead his team in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, BCCI decided to postpone the IPL.