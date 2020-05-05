Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

"Superman Saha": SunRisers Hyderabad Share Wriddhiman Saha's Fun Quarantine At Home Routine

Updated: 05 May 2020 14:04 IST

Like all other sportpersons and other stars, Wriddhiman Saha too posted videos of what he is doing at home, earning the tag of "Superman Saha".

"Superman Saha": SunRisers Hyderabad Share Wriddhiman Sahas Fun Quarantine At Home Routine
Wriddhiman Saha has found some unique ways of exercising at home. © Twitter

Wriddhiman Saha, the SunRisers Hyderabad's wicket-keeper batsman, has been active on social media and keeps sharing fun videos to entertain his fans. In the latest video that was shared by SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter account, Wriddhiman Saha can be seen sweeping his house. As the video continues, fans can see that Saha has found some innovative and funny ways to keep himself fit by exercising at home. He can also be seen spending time with his two-month-old son in the video. SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter account captioned the tweet saying, "A day in the life of Superman Saha". 

Wriddhiman Saha has been a part of the SunRisers Hyderabad since 2018. In 2018, Saha played 11 matches for his team and managed to score 122 runs with an average of 15.25. Last year, Saha got to play just 5 games for SRH and was able to score 86 runs with an average 17.20 and a strike rate of 162.26.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman had been a regular for the Indian team in Test cricket. However, since Rishabh Pant's arrival to international cricket, Saha has not been an automatic choice for the Indian team in the longest format of the game.

Saha who was a part of the Indian team for the Test series against New Zealand did not get to play any game on the tour. Rishabh Pant was selected ahead of him in both the Test matches of the series. Saha has played 38 Test matches for the country and has scored 1,238 runs with an average of 30.2 with three Test centuries to his name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad India India Cricket Team IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wriddhiman Saha has been part of the SunRisers Hyderabad since 2018
  • SRH's official Twitter handle shared a video of Saha's routine
  • Wriddhiman Saha has been active on social media during this time
Related Articles
Watch: David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch In New TikTok Video, Cricketers In Splits
Watch: David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch In New TikTok Video, Cricketers In Splits
"Have Asked Rishabh Pant To Try A Few Things While Keeping": Wriddhiman Saha
"Have Asked Rishabh Pant To Try A Few Things While Keeping": Wriddhiman Saha
Ranji Trophy Final: Anustup Majumdar Scores Gritty Fifty To Keep Bengal Hopes Alive Against Saurashtra
Ranji Trophy Final: Anustup Majumdar Scores Gritty Fifty To Keep Bengal Hopes Alive Against Saurashtra
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Poised For Glory At Home, Face Bengal In Summit Clash
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Poised For Glory At Home, Face Bengal In Summit Clash
Ranji Trophy Final: Wriddhiman Saha Included In Bengal Squad
Ranji Trophy Final: Wriddhiman Saha Included In Bengal Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.