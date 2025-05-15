The IPL 2025, after a week's halt due to rising tension between India and Pakistan, will resume on Saturday with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2025 came to a screeching halt in the middle of a game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 8 with areas like Pathankot and Jammu coming under attack. After India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, the IPL Governing Council decided on May 17 as the re-start date.

While most foreign players and coaches had left India, there remains a cloud of uncertainty on whether all of them would come back for the second leg. The fact that now the IPL 2025 will have its final on June 3, a week later than the originally scheduled final date on May 25, complicates matters.

The BCCI and IPL franchises, according to a report by new agency PTI, have ramped up pressure on foreign boards to ensure that their players return for the league's resumption on May 17 despite some lingering safety concerns in the wake of India-Pakistan military hostilities. The BCCI top brass has instructed IPL COO Hemang Amin to individually speak to the likes of Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to allay the concerns that the players may have about returning to India.

However, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson is now happy. "Cricket might involve mega bucks these days but it is still just a game, and that has been brought sharply into focus after the Indian Premier League's hiatus this week," he wrote in a column for thenightly.com.

"Given the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan after their recent conflict, and the heightened risk during the ceasefire - which isn't a guarantee for safety - it's understandable that players might be hesitant to return to an environment they fled due to safety concerns.

While Cricket Australia has empowered players to make their own decisions, the weight of those choices can be heavy."

He wrote that 'prioritising safety' should be paramount. "Opting not to play could lead to disappointment or even professional and financial repercussions down the track, but prioritising safety is first and foremost. Hearing accounts of the challenges faced in those regions only underscores the need for caution. It's reported that players are weighing up the potential risks and the broader implications of their decisions," he wrote.

"Ultimately, the choice should be about what feels safest and most right for each individual, rather than just a commitment to a franchise or winning a tournament.

Robust security protocols are essential in maintaining a safe environment for everyone involved in the sport. Even in peaceful times, the unpredictability of situations can necessitate heightened security measures. The priority must always be the well-being of those participating in or attending these events."

Johnson added that no one should be pressurised.

"No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back, even if the IPL and Pakistan Super League, which has also been halted, push hard for it. Both tournaments should just end now or consider moving, which then becomes a huge financial issue. And let's not forget that some Australian and South African players will need to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final," he wrote.

"The sporting side of things in the context of cricket, especially regarding events like the IPL and PSL, is fascinating and deeply intertwined with the cultural identities of the respective countries.

"Cricket is a source of pride and unity for fans. Despite the challenges posed by the current situation, the passion for the game remains unwavering.

"However, the reality is that the safety and well-being of players, fans, and everyone involved in these leagues must be prioritised.

"While cricket can bridge divides and promote camaraderie, it is essential to consider the implications of playing in such a tense security environment."