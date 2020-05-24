Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Rohit Sharma Says Have To Pass Fitness Test Before Resuming "My Duties" With The Team

Updated: 24 May 2020 13:59 IST

Rohit Sharma said that he has fully recovered from the calf injury that forced him to leave the tour of New Zealand midway earlier this year

Rohit Sharma sustained a calf injury during the T20I series in New Zealand earlier this year. © Instagram

India's limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma says he has fully recovered from the calf injury that forced him to leave the tour of New Zealand midway earlier this year but the fitness test has been continuously delayed because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The Mumbaikar had to return home after sustaining the injury during the T20 series against the Black Caps on February 2. 

He missed the three-match home ODI series against South Africa, which was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as he was undergoing rehabilitation at that time. 

"Before the lockdown happened, I was almost ready to play. That whole week was going to be my fitness test but that's when the lockdown happened and I had to push back everything now," Rohit told LaLiga's Facebook live session on Saturday night. 

"Once everything opens up, I have to first go to the centre (NCA) and give my fitness test and once I pass the fitness test, I will be allowed to go and resume my duties with the team." 

Pacer Shardul Thakur on Saturday became the first India cricketer to resume outdoor training after a two-month coronavirus-forced break. The Maharashtra government has allowed opening of stadiums for individual training in green and orange zones without spectators. 

This was after the home ministry offered relaxation in restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31. 

Rohit said he is missing hanging out with his team-mates and is looking forward to training with them when things get back to normal. 

"Yes, I miss my teammates, hanging around with them and having a banter with them. Although as friends we are trying to stay in touch through the video calls to see what's one been up to, things like that and we manage that pretty well," he said. 

"When you are playing together, almost from 365 days, we are together for 300 days, we are playing, travelling together, so it's like a family. So the first thing I want to do is to catch up with all these guys and try hit some balls as soon as I can." 

Mumbai is one of the worst affected by the contagious disease and Rohit said it might take more time for him to resume training. 

"I am assuming that those (other) places might open up lot earlier than Mumbai, the city where I stay and which is the most infected. I feel the other guys will send me videos of catching up with each other a lot earlier than I do," he said. 

The 33-year-old opener, who resides in Mumbai, said during this coronavirus-forced lockdown, he focussed on his diet and also managed to do some running. 

"I have been very good with my diet, because it is so easy to put on weight when you are not doing anything. Although, we have got a little gym over here, little running area, where you can do some running, its about 50-100 meters, you can go (and run). 

"I have managed to get some running done, although it's not like what you generally do on the field, but it is at least something," he said.

