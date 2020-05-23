Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shardul Thakur Becomes First India Cricketer To Resume Outdoor Training Post Coronavirus Break

Updated: 23 May 2020 18:31 IST

Shardul Thakur on Saturday became the first India cricketer to resume outdoor training after a two-month coronavirus-forced break.

Shardul Thakur Becomes First India Cricketer To Resume Outdoor Training Post Coronavirus Break
Shardul Thakur hit a local ground at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district. © Twitter

Pacer Shardul Thakur on Saturday became the first India cricketer to resume outdoor training after a two-month coronavirus-forced break. Thakur, who has featured in one Test, 11 ODIs and 15 T20s, hit a local ground at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district along with some domestic players. The Maharashtra government has allowed opening of stadiums for individual training in green and orange zones without spectators. This was after the home ministry offered relaxation in restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31. 

"Yes, we practised today. It was good and definitely pleasing to practice after two months," Thakur told PTI. 

An official said that the Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association started the net sessions at Boisar, which is around 110 kms away from Mumbai. 

Strict safety protocols were followed, with each bowler getting his own set of disinfected balls. 

"All the safety measures were followed. The bowlers got their own balls which were disinfected and temperatures of the players who came for practise were also checked," the official said. 

Mumbai batsman Hardik Tamore, who made his Ranji debut for the domestic giants last season, was also seen training at the same ground. 

"Once the guidelines from the Palghar District collector (state government) was issued concerning sports, it was always the aim to begin training process," Mumbai Cricket Association, Council member Ajinkya Naik said. 

"Due to our fantastic facility in Palghar district, we were able to facilitate much-needed training program to our esteemed players while adhering to social distancing norms and hygiene," he added. 

All sporting action in the country has been halted since March 25, when the first nationwide lockdown, to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, was announced by the central government. 

Top cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have resorted to home workouts to keep themselves fit during the lockdown, are still waiting to resume individual training. 

Only India pacer Mohammed Shami has been able to train outside, in his own farm land. 

On Thursday, England's Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes became the first set of cricketers to return to individual training at their local county grounds.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shardul Thakur Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shardul became 1st India cricketer to train outdoors post COVID-19 break
  • Shardul hit a local ground at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district
  • Strict safety protocols were followed during the whole training session
Related Articles
"Unbelievable": Faf Du Plessis Recalls Shardul Thakurs Batting Heroics In IPL 2018 Qualifier
"Unbelievable": Faf Du Plessis Recalls Shardul Thakur's Batting Heroics In IPL 2018 Qualifier
NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI Preview: India Look To Right The Wrongs Of Shock Hamilton Defeat
NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI Preview: India Look To Right The Wrongs Of Shock Hamilton Defeat
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Jumps To Career-Best 2nd Rank After New Zealand Heroics
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Jumps To Career-Best 2nd Rank After New Zealand Heroics
India Aim For Unprecedented 5-0 Series Win Over New Zealand, Says Manish Pandey
India Aim For Unprecedented 5-0 Series Win Over New Zealand, Says Manish Pandey
Shardul Thakur Says "Nail-Biting Finishes Are What We Play For" After Indias 2nd Super Over Win
Shardul Thakur Says "Nail-Biting Finishes Are What We Play For" After India's 2nd Super Over Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.