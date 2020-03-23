The Big Bash League (BBL) side Brisbane Heat on Monday shared a video on their official Twitter handle to create awareness about the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. While there are many tutorial videos on the internet explaining how to wash hands correctly, there is none like this one as Brisbane Heat conveyed the much important message with a touch of humour. Choosing an innovative way to get their message across, they used various clippings from an old match featuring Brisbane Heat stars such as AB de Villier s, Chris Lyn n and Marnus Labuschagne, and turned it into a hilarious video. "Don't be that person!! Person gesturing not ok. Wash your hands correctly, take care of each other, act responsibly, and most importantly, help stop the spread. #COVID19 #COVID19Aus #coronavirus," Brisbane Heat captioned the video on Twitter.

Here is the video:

What makes this video stand apart from others was the fact that it, apart from creating awareness, brought a smile on the faces of everybody who saw it.

Retweeting the video, the Big Bash League wrote: "An important message from @ABdeVilliers17, @lynny50, @marnus3cricket, and the rest of our friends at the @HeatBBL Soap #COVID19".

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sporting event, including international and domestic cricket, across the globe to a standstill.

Europe's top five football leagues have been suspended for at least two weeks. The Euro 2020 and this year's Copa America were also postponed to next year. The virus has also impacted the start of the 2020-21 Formula 1 season. Australian GP and Monaco GP were cancelled while a host of other races Vietnamese, Bahrain and Shanghai GP were postponed.

The virus has also put a question mark on future of Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to start on July 24.