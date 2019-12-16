 
Chennai Hotel Staffer Responds To Sachin Tendulkar's Video, Requests To Meet Him

Updated: 16 December 2019 11:19 IST

Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted a video recalling his encounter with Guruprasad and asked his fans to help him find him.

Guruprasad said he wants Sachin Tendulkar to spend time with him and his family. © ANI

A Chennai man Guruprasad who had once advised Sachin Tendulkar on using an elbow guard during his cricketing days, is overwhelmed over his upcoming meet with the cricketing legend. "Fans are interested to meet such a great person and here, such a great master is willing to meet me. It is very exciting. The place where I live, people and my friends here are more excited and want to meet Sachin. So, I request Sachin to meet me personally and spend time with my family," Guruprasad told ANI.

Recalling the incident, Guruprasad said he was working as a security guard at Taj Hotel when he met cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and offered the latter a suggestion.

"During that period, I was working as a security guard. Sachin was just coming out of his room and near the lift, I met him and I got an autograph. After that, I had a suggestion for him and it was in my mind for many months. Sachin was getting out because of his arm-guard," he said.

"...When you watch Sachin closely, he uses his wrist in such a way that is very important for him. When you face fast bowlers, they attack a particular point and if you are not placing the guard correctly, the timing and all will get wrong. He asked me how you know this thing and I said I was just watching you on the television and I feel that the guard is affecting the full movement," he added.

Earlier Tendulkar had posted a video and requested netizens to help him find the guy.

Tendulkar captioned the video as: "A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?"

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
