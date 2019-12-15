 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls "Memorable Encounter" With Hotel Staffer, Asks Fans For Help

Updated: 15 December 2019 13:26 IST

Sachin Tendulkar has started a search of his one fan, a hotel staffer that he met during a Test series in Chennai, on the social media

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls "Memorable Encounter" With Hotel Staffer, Asks Fans For Help
Sachin Tendulkar has started a search of his one fan. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar has started a search of his one fan, a hotel staffer that he met during a Test series in Chennai, on the social media. Calling it a "memorable encounter", the batting legend asked his other fans to help him find the hotel staffer. "A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now and wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?" Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video on Twitter.

In the one minute and 13 second-long video, Tendulkar said: "He said I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes."

"He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action five to seven times," he added.

Expressing his desire to catch up with the hotel staffer, Tendulkar said he was the only person in the world who had figured out such a small detail of his elbow guard.

"I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar had represented India in 200 Tests and 463 One-day Internationals (ODIs). He had also scored a massive 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs for India with a total of 100 centuries under his belt.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tendulkar has started a search of his one fan
  • The batting legend asked his other fans to help him
  • Tendulkar had represented India in 200 Tests
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 38th Birthday
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 38th Birthday
Virat Kohli Consistent But Sachin Tendulkar Different Class, Claims Abdul Razzaq
Virat Kohli Consistent But Sachin Tendulkar Different Class, Claims Abdul Razzaq
Navy Day: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Personnel On Navy Day, Thanks Them For Service To Nation
Navy Day: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Personnel On Navy Day, Thanks Them For Service To Nation
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Birthday Wishes For Mithali Raj
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Birthday Wishes For Mithali Raj
Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Set To Return To CAC: Report
Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Set To Return To CAC: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.