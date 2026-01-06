Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Australia look to capitalise on their batting prowess to gain control on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test match against England. Travis Head was unbeaten on 91 at the end of Day 2 and along with Marnus Labuschagne, he kept Australia in the hunt. Earlier, England were all out for 384 with Joe Root scoring his 41st Test century. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60) and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket-takers. (Live Scorecard)