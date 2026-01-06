Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Australia look to capitalise on their batting prowess to gain control on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test match against England.
Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score Updates© AFP
Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Australia look to capitalise on their batting prowess to gain control on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test match against England. Travis Head was unbeaten on 91 at the end of Day 2 and along with Marnus Labuschagne, he kept Australia in the hunt. Earlier, England were all out for 384 with Joe Root scoring his 41st Test century. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60) and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket-takers. (Live Scorecard)
5th Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Jan 04, 2026
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
166/2 (34.1)
ENG
384
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.86
Batsman
Travis Head
91 (87)
Michael Neser
1* (15)
Bowler
Josh Tongue
31/0 (10)
Ben Stokes
30/2 (8.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live
Attention now turns to Day 3, traditionally known as the 'moving day' in Test cricket, where momentum shifts can often dictate the outcome of the match. It holds added significance as the SCG turns pink in support of the McGrath Foundation's noble cause for breast cancer patients, with spectators encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness and funds. The pitch is offering little assistance to the bowlers off the deck but there has been uneven bounce which might be interesting to see early on Day 3. A lot is anticipated from both teams as they battle it out in what promises to be a captivating and emotionally resonant third day of this captivating final Test. It will be an early start on Day 3 as well, with play commencing at 11 pm GMT (Monday night), but you can join us in advance for the build-up as well. Cheers!
In reply, Australia commenced their first innings positively, with openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head forging a 57-run stand before the former fell victim to Ben Stokes, dismissed LBW for an unconvincing 21. Weatherald had looked scratchy, but his partner, the aggressive Travis Head, looked in supreme touch. Head was joined by Marnus Labuschagne, and the pair looked perfectly comfortable together, adding 105 runs at a good clip before Marnus got out late in the day. They navigated much of the tricky final session nicely, giving away no chances and appearing poised to play the long game. Australia will resume Day 3 at a comfortable 166/2, well placed to go on and get a crucial first-innings lead on Day 3 as they trail by 218 runs with 8 wickets still in hand.
The Australian attack shared the spoils effectively, showcasing depth and resilience. Michael Neser was the standout performer with an impressive haul of four wickets, spearheading the effort to clean up the English tail. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland each secured a brace of wickets, while the all-rounders Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a scalp apiece, ensuring that the momentum generated early was maintained throughout the innings. England's total, while solid, feels insufficient given the flat nature of the SCG deck and the position they found themselves in at the close of play on Day 1.
STUMPS! Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG witnessed a significant pendulum swing, with Australia effectively clawing their way back into the contest after a sluggish show on the opening day. The home side's bowlers rectified their Day 1 mistakes with a far more disciplined and potent display this morning, consistently applying pressure and securing wickets at regular intervals. Resuming at a commanding 211/3, England was eventually bundled out for a respectable, yet containable, 384. Joe Root was the undeniable linchpin of the innings, crafting a magnificent, anchoring knock of 160. Support came from Harry Brook, who was dismissed early on Day 2 for 84, and the later contributions of Jamie Smith and Will Jacks, who applied themselves well around their stalwart to ensure England reached a competitive total.
The physio is out to have a look at Michael Neser and it doesn't look good. Mark Waugh on-air feels that the ball missed the bone and hit the fleshy part and if that is the case, then it's fine. Neser gets the magic spray applied and looks to be in a better condition but there's a drizzle now at the SCG. And that will be that. STUMPS HAVE BEEN CALLED ON DAY 2!
Oh, deary me! That's really hurt Michael Neser and he is wincing in pain here. On a good length around off, lifts off the deck, Neser looks to defend with a straight bat but the ball goes past the outside edge and brushes the gloves, going on to hit Neser just under the elbow.
Hard length on middle, slanting back in, Neser manages to dab it across to the leg side and gets it wide of square leg for a single.
That in-between length from Tongue, looking to slide back past bat and pad. Neser leans on and punches it to mid off.
Much fuller and around off, angling in, Neser looks to cover drive but gets it off the inner half of the blade and back to the bowler.
Hard length again, in and around off, the ball gets extra lift off the deck and nips away late. Neser shoulders arms at it.
Tongue goes wider on the crease and angles it into the stumps. Neser gets inside the line and nudges it just behind square leg.
On a hard length over off, Head rocks back and slaps it down through cover-point for a single.
Shortens the length and gets the ball to nip away with extra bounce but the line is slightly wider of the off stump. Neser lets it through and Stokes is not happy with himself.
Nicely bowled. A bit fuller and bowled from wider on the crease, getting it to straighten off the deck as well. Michael Neser hangs bacl and has a poke at it but plays inside the line of the ball.
Shortish length outside off, seaming away, easy leave for Neser to make. Ben Stokes knows it was too wide and he shakes his head as he walks back to the top of his mark.
On a hard length and just around the top of off, Michael Neser manages to block it off.
Fuller and angled into the legs, Head lifts up one leg and hoicks it through the square leg region for a single. Head moves on to 90 with that single.
Back of a length and around off, sliding right on, Head rocks back and punches it to covers.
Back of a length, hitting the deck hard and angling it in. Neser presses back nicely to defend.
Good length around off, Neser strides across and pushes it towards cover.