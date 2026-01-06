India's 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi added another spectacular milestone to his resume, smashing the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in Youth ODIs. Suryavanshi achieved the feat during the second Youth ODI against South Africa U19 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, surpassing a long-standing milestone held by India's senior wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Leading the side as captain in the absence of Ayush Mhatre, Suryavanshi unleashed a barrage of power-hitting that left the South African bowlers shell-shocked. The young prodigy reached the 50-run milestone in just 15 balls, eclipsing Pant's record of doing so in 18 balls.

Suryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 68 off just 24 deliveries. His innings was dominated by boundary hitting, featuring 10 sixes and only one four, meaning 64 of his 68 runs came from boundaries.

As for the match, South Africa U19, after opting to bat first, was bowled out for 245 in 49.3 overs. India got a revised target of 174 runs from 27 overs due to rain.

India's openers, Aaron George and Suryavanshi, came out with clear intent and put the hosts under immediate pressure. The pair raced to 50 in 4.1 overs, with Suryavanshi bringing up his half-century in 19 balls.

George was the first wicket to fall, scoring 20 off 19 deliveries, with India at 67/1 in 6.1 overs. Suryavanshi continued his onslaught, smashing 10 sixes and one boundary in his explosive innings before being dismissed by Michael Kruiskamp in the 8.1 over. At that stage, India was well placed at 103/2 in 10 overs.

Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu then ensured there were no further hiccups, calmly steering India home. Trivedi remained unbeaten on 31, while Kundu finished on an unbeaten 48.

For South Africa U19, Michael Kruiskamp was the standout bowler, picking up both Indian wickets and finishing with figures of 2/23 from his six overs.

Earlier, South Africa's innings lacked consistency despite a fine century from Jason Rowles, who scored 114 off 113 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Rowles and Daniel Bosman (31) added 97 runs together, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to build momentum.

India's Kishan Singh was the star with the ball with 4/46 in 8.3 overs. RS Ambrish chipped in with 2/47 from eight overs, while Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel claimed one wicket each.

With ANI Inputs